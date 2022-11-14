NewYork-Presbyterian opens Larchmont location

NewYork-Presbyterian has opened a new location at 1329 West Boston Post Road in Larchmont.

The new 6,045 square-foot medical facility is located at the site of the former Pier 1 store. The location has primary care doctors along with specialists in obstetrics and gynecology, maternal fetal medicine, orthopedics and, urology. They are looking to expand specialties, including orthopedics, and x-ray services.

NewYork-Presbyterian’s other Westchester facilities are located in Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Mamaroneck and Rye.

Photo: Ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Larchmont office.