New orthopedics chairman at Stamford Hospital

Dr. Harvinder S. Sandhu, co-chief emeritus of the spine service at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York, has been appointed the chairman of the Department of Orthopedics at Stamford Hospital, effective Nov. 1. He succeeds Dr. Charles “Chip” Cornell, who is retiring.

Before joining HSS in 1997, Dr. Sandhu was chief of the spinal surgery service at UCLA. He has authored or co-authored more than over 100 articles published in peer-reviewed journals and has received research awards from the North American Spine Society, the Orthopaedic Research Society and the International Society for the Study of the Lumbar Spine, including the prestigious Volvo Award in Spinal Research.

“I’m honored to step into this new role and continue building upon the momentum of our relationship with Stamford Health,” said Dr. Sandhu. “Opportunities for growing the initiative include providing the full spectrum of musculoskeletal care across multiple specialties for sports, degenerative, and arthritic related conditions without the need to travel outside the region.”