New cardiac surgery chief at Westchester Medical Center

Dr. Sameh Said has been appointed chief of the section of pediatric and adult congenital cardiac surgery within the Department of Surgery for Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.

Said previously served patients at Masonic Children’s Hospital of the University of Minnesota and at the Mayo Clinic and its Mayo Eugenio Litta Children’s Hospital, where he was both a pediatric and adult cardiac surgeon. Said earned his medical degree in 1998 from Faculty of Medicine, Alexandria University, Egypt, followed by an internship and initial cardiothoracic surgical training at the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Alexandria University. He had additional training and completed a second fellowship in pediatric congenital cardiac surgery at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford.

Said is board certified in general surgery, thoracic surgery and congenital cardiac surgery. He also is a member of many prominent national and international cardiac and thoracic surgical societies and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American College of Cardiology.

Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital and Westchester Medical Center are members of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network.