New Cancer Service Line medical director at Greenwich Hospital

Phil Hall
Dr. Patrick A. Kenney, associate professor of urology at Yale School of Medicine, has been appointed as the Cancer Service Line medical director for Greenwich Hospital and regional physician leader for Oncology Services for Lower Fairfield and Westchester Counties at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven.

Kenney specializes in treating genitourinary cancers, with a particular focus on kidney cancers. He performs robotic, laparoscopic, and open surgery for kidney cancer, with an emphasis on organ and function preservation and minimally invasive surgery. Kenney’s research interests are in the integration of surgery and systemic therapy for locally advanced, metastatic and treatment-resistant kidney cancer.

“Dr. Kenney’s clinical leadership at the Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) and dedication to world-class care has led to streamlined patient care and innovations in healthcare delivery,” said Dr. Kevin Billingsley, chief medical officer for Smilow Cancer Hospital. “He brings a unique combination of clinical insight, business expertise, and relational skills to this position and we are honored to have his experience in Greenwich as we build integrated multidisciplinary teams to care for patients with cancer in the region.”

