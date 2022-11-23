Neuro-oncologist Dr. Alexis Demopoulos joins Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute

The Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute has announced the addition of neuro-oncologist Dr. Alexis Demopoulos, whose medical focus in on cancer’s effects on the nervous system, including benign and malignant brain tumors.

Demopoulos, who sees patients in Bridgeport and Hartford, is the primary investigator on TRIDENT, a study into the use of radiation therapy and medication to treat newly diagnosed glioblastomas. He is an active collaborative researcher on projects investigating the connection between DNA in aging and malignancy, and radiosurgery with chemoradiation as treatment for malignant gliomas.

Demopoulous was previously with Northwell Health System in New York, where he spearheaded the multi-institutional brain tumor program as director of the Division of Neuro-Oncology in the Department of Neurology. He also served as an assistant professor of neurology at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra University. Prior to that, he served in the same position for the departments of medicine, neurosurgery and neurology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

