LiveOnNY reports 30% increase in transplanted organs

LiveOnNY, the federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) for Greater New York City, Long Island, Westchester and Lower Hudson Valley, announced that it generated a 30% increase in organs transplanted and a 28% increase in tissue donation during 2022.

LiveOnNY partners with nearly 100 donor hospitals, 11 transplant centers in their designated service area and all U.S. transplant programs to serve those in need across the nation. In 2022, 48% of the 1,300 gifted organs that were transplanted from generous New Yorkers saved the lives of those in other states. Furthermore, LiveOnNY continued to manage all the communication with donor families in the hospitals and manages the clinical, operational, financial, and recovery and transportation logistics of the organ and tissue procurement process with hospitals and transplant centers across the nation.

“In 2022, more New Yorkers than ever stepped up to care for their neighbors, family and friends across the nation by giving the gift of life to those in need,” said LiveOnNY Chairperson Lee Perlman. “I could not be prouder of our community, the LiveOnNY team and the New York healthcare ecosystem for going above and beyond every single day to save and change more lives than ever before through organ and tissue donation.”