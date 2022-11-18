LiveOnNY names Dr. Abraham Warshaw as chief medical officer

LiveOnNY, a federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) serving the New York City metropolitan area, including Westchester and the lower Hudson Valley, has named Dr. Abraham Warshaw as senior vice president and chief medical officer.

Warshaw is a board-certified emergency medicine physician and veteran healthcare executive with more than 30 years of medical, operational, financial, and executive leadership experience. Prior to joining LiveOnNY, he was with Mount Sinai Health System for nearly nine year, most recently as senior vice president and chief and medical director of access services.

“Dr. Warshaw is an esteemed healthcare executive who complements the assembly of talented individuals who are creating and driving the enduring impact that will optimally serve our New York community at scale,” said LiveOn President and CEO Leonard Achan. “I am excited about the quality of the leaders we have attracted and am confident Dr. Warshaw’s unique blend of medical, operational and financial experience will serve LiveOn and our New York community well.”