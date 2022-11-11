Hospital and college tackle need for health care employees

White Plains Hospital and Mercy College based in Dobbs Ferry have joined forces in an effort to make a dent in the need for trained health care workers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in August there were 1.6 million job openings in health care.

The partnership consists of two certification programs, one in Revenue Cycle Administration and the other in Clinical Medical Assisting. Through the programs both current and future employees of the hospital can to receive training for specialized jobs.

Candidates for certification in Revenue Cycle Administration, which plays a pivotal role in the financial operation of a health care facility, will gain a critical understanding of the financial process used to manage claims processing and payment.

Candidates for certification in Clinical Medical Assisting, which blends office administration and clinical responsibilities such as processing patient histories and recording vital signs, learn everything from anatomy and physiology to pharmacology and nutrition, as well as best practices for interacting with patients and other medical staff.

“The shortage of qualified health care professionals in New York, in both clinical and administrative settings, is expected to grow,” said Susan Fox, president and CEO of White Plains Hospital. “We are pleased to partner with Mercy College on this innovative new program, which helps unlock the potential of new health care talent.”

Mercy College President Tim Hall said the “goal is to address skills shortfalls within the regional labor force and to help prepare community members for gainful employment and career advancement.”

Some sessions in the programs will be virtual, while others are in-person. The classes will run from Nov. 28 to March 4. To be considered for acceptance into either program, interested individuals must complete a job application online to become a patient accounts billing representative, admitting registrar or clinical medical assistant. An interview is then required with the hospital’s human resources department and the appropriate department manager.