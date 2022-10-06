Hartford Healthcare to open Westport-based Urgent Care Center

Hartford HealthCare will inaugurate its newest Urgent Care Center in Fairfield County on Oct. 10 at 374 Post Road East in Westport.

The new location will be open seven days a week and offer treatment for a variety of illnesses and injuries, along with physical exams and X-rays. Walk-in 1-hour PCR COVID-19 testing will be available at this site.

Hartford HealthCare has additional Fairfield County-based Urgent Care Centers in Fairfield, Monroe, Trumbull, Shelton and Stratford.