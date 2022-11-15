Hartford HealthCare opens men’s health facility in Fairfield

Hartford HealthCare has opened a facility in Fairfield designed to offer coordinated care for men.

The Tallwood Men’s Health at 1262 Post Road is designed to offer men access to a coordinated system of specialists and primary care providers. According to Hartford HealthCare, the central focus of the new location is a men’s health nurse navigator who helps connect patients with needed providers and creates a personalized care plan based on their individual needs – including cardiology, urology, behavioral health, digestive health, and medical and surgical weight loss.

“Many men don’t like going to the doctor. The mentality is if it’s not broke, why fix it?” said Dr. Keith O’Brien, chief of urology at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport and medical director for the Tallwood Urology and Kidney Institute in Fairfield County. “The concept of Tallwood Men’s Health is to co-locate different specialists under the same roof to help patients make connections to providers which creates better outcomes for patients.”

Photo courtesy Hartford HealthCare