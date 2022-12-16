Greenwich Hospital’s Roni Lang named Connecticut Social Worker of the Year

Greenwich Hospital’s Roni Lang was named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, Connecticut Chapter.

A clinical social worker for 50 years, Lang has provided therapy for older adults and their families for nearly two decades at Greenwich Hospital. She was recently appointed to the City of Stamford Mayor’s Advisory Council on Aging and has been an adjunct instructor at UConn Stamford for 20 years, teaching undergraduate classes on aging.

“I genuinely enjoy improving the lives of those I treat,” said Lang. “Even at age 90, people can change for the better, appreciate the lives they have lived and develop a zest for living. There is nothing contradictory about embracing the aging process with grace, humor and knowledge.”