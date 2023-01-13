Greenwich couple creates million-dollar challenge grant for adolescent behavioral program

Greenwich Hospital has announced a funding endeavor toward its Adolescent Behavioral Health Outpatient Program from longtime Greenwich residents Richard and Ellen Richman, who have agreed to match any gifts dollar-for-dollar, up to $1 million.

Greenwich Hospital, in partnership with the Greenwich United Way, will open the community’s first mental health program designed for young people ages 12 to 18 at 500 W. Putnam Ave., which also houses Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital Pediatric Specialty Center in Greenwich. The new facility is slated to open this summer.

“The generosity of Richard and Ellen’s gift – a commitment to match one million dollars in donations – addresses an acute need within our community and will transform the availability of mental health care and treatments for adolescents,” said Greenwich Hospital President Diane P. Kelly. “Our nation is grappling with a mental health epidemic that is hitting our younger population extremely hard. Our clinicians see this every single day at Greenwich Hospital, and it is often heartbreaking. No community is immune, including ours.”

“Greenwich Hospital is our local hospital and we have been waiting for just the right opportunity to make an investment that will truly make an impact,” said Ellen Richman. “When we learned about the plans to establish an adolescent behavioral health program, we immediately wanted to help make it a reality. Helping to make life-changing resources available to our community’s youth is vital, and we invite our friends and neighbors to join us.”