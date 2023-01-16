Home Health Care Free virtual webinar to discuss traumatic brain injuries in children

A recent study found that one in four children who suffered a minor head injury is likely to suffer from chronic post-concussion syndrome. In view of this data, Fusion Education Group is hosting a free virtual webinar on Jan. 17 at 1:00 p.m. EST to provide an overview on traumatic brain injuries and the potential recovery paths available to children.

Karen Odell-Barber, a clinician and founder of the healthtech firm Neurologics, and Dr. Dallas Hack, chairman of the Neurologics Scientific Advisory Board, will host the webinar and provide a greater understanding of brain trauma and repair through accurate assessment. They will delve into the assessment process, treatable cognitive impairments, achieving peak performance, and discuss traumatic brain injury, probable causes, and how trauma manifests in behavioral issues and diminished educational functioning.

Webinar attendees will be introduced to the Neurologics Brain Mapping and Optimization program which can help identify and correct various learning differences, as well as repair damage from a concussion, diagnosed or otherwise. Families are encouraged to register for the webinar to discover if the trauma from a head injury is impacting their student’s learning.

Registration for the webinar, which is being held on the Zoom platform, is available at the Fusion Education Group website.

