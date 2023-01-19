February event to highlight Westchester’s life sciences sector

The Westchester County Office of Economic Development (OED) and the Westchester County Association (WCA) will host “All Access Healthcare: Regional Life Sciences Outlook” on Feb. 2 at the Auditorium at 30 Hamilton Ave. in White Plains.

The morning event will feature a panel discussion moderated by Mary Howard, executive director of FirstXFounder and OED partner leading the Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator. Panel participants include Dr. Rajiv R. Ratan, executive director of Burke Neurological Institute; Teresa Leste, principal at Deloitte Consulting; George Santo, executive director at J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Commercial Banking; and Dr. Deborah Viola, vice president in the Office of Research and Grants Administration at Westchester Medical Center.

“Life sciences is an integral part of the Westchester County business ecosystem and a linchpin in our economy,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “Companies at various stages that call Westchester home have been able to adapt, adjust and continue to find success. This event will allow us to take a look at national trends, local innovations and how we can continue to support businesses in the life science industry throughout the region.”

For more information and to register for the event, visit the All Access Healthcare page.