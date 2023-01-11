Dr. Brian Whang named director of thoracic surgery for St. Vincent’s Medical Center

The Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute has announced the recruitment of Dr. Brian Whang as the medical director of lung screening program for Hartford HealthCare and director of thoracic surgery for St. Vincent Medical Center in Bridgeport.

Whang is a fellowship-trained thoracic surgeon who was previously the section chief of thoracic surgery for three sites affiliated with Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and the acting section chief of thoracic surgery for Massachusetts’ Milford Regional Medical Center, where he developed new initiatives in robotic surgery, interventional pulmonology and a formal lung cancer screening program.

Whang also serves as the site primary investigator for two national clinical trials which utilize recent molecular-based discoveries in the treatment of lung cancer and is a member of the editorial board of the Journal of Laparoendoscopic and Advanced Surgical Techniques.

Whang received his medical degree from the State University of New York, Downstate College of Medicine and completed a residency in general surgery at Westchester Medical Center, with subsequent training at Yale and Mount Sinai.