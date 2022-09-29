Dan DeBarba named CFO at Nuvance Health

Nuvance Health has announced the appointment of Dan DeBarba as chief financial officer (CFO).

In his role as CFO, DeBarba will lead all Nuvance Health financial, contracting, supply chain and information technology teams. Prior to Nuvance Health, DeBarba served as CEO of Norwalk Hospital and later president of Danbury Hospital and New Milford Hospital as part of the legacy Western Connecticut Health Network. Most recently, he served as executive vice president and CFO of Catholic Health, a system on Long Island encompassing six hospitals, more than 1,000 employed physicians and 17,000 employees.

“We welcome Dan back on our team to provide steadfast leadership of Nuvance Health’s financial operations,” said Dr. John Murphy, President and CEO of Nuvance Health. “Dan’s extensive experience, coupled with his firsthand knowledge of our organizational values, culture, workforce, systems and operations make him the ideal CFO of Nuvance Health.”

Hospitals in the Nuvance Health system include Danbury, New Milford, Norwalk and Sharon hospitals in Connecticut, and Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in New York.