Cancer infusion center approved for Harrison

The Harrison Planning Board has approved the application by 1 West Red Oak LLC to construct a 21,875-square-foot cancer infusion center at 1 West Red Oak Plaza in Harrison.

The infusion center will be operated by Mount Sinai Hospital and will be staffed by physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, medical assistants and on-site pharmacists who are fluent in multiple languages. In addition to the infusion treatment center, additional on-site services include radiology, lab services/inhalation respiratory, cardiology, EKG, and a pharmacy for patients of the facility.

Attorney Albert J. Pirro, Jr. of Abrams Fensterman LLP in White Plains (pictured here) made the presentation before the Planning Board, noting that, “The 1 West Red Oak Medical Office Building will offer ambulatory medical services and comprehensive infusion services for patients with both cancer and benign conditions. Individualized care plans are designed with different treatment protocols and reflects the unique nature of this facility in serving the region.”