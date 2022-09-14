A new name for NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital

What’s in a name? Plenty if you’re NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville and want to reflect your greater role in Westchester County.

“With our new name, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester, we are renewing our commitment to providing exceptional care to the community,” said Steven J. Corwin, M.D., president and chief executive officer of NewYork-Presbyterian. “We are proud to be expanding our services across Westchester, making world-class care even more convenient and accessible for our patients and the communities we serve.”

Founded in 1909 by real estate mogul William Van Duzer Lawrence – who also founded nearby Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, named for his wife – the hospital offers care by ColumbiaDoctors in an array of specialties; has a cancer center allied with the National Cancer Institute-designated Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Manhattan; is equipped with cardiac catheterization laboratories for diagnostic imaging services and lifesaving treatments, as well as ambulatory surgery suites, operating rooms and an emergency department; and boasts a new advanced sports performance program featuring sports training, physical therapy and rehabilitation services.

In July, NewYork-Presbyterian brought the hospital’s renowned Och Spine program to Westchester. NewYork-Presbyterian also recently purchased two connected office buildings in White Plains, which it will transform into a state-of-the-art, multispecialty ambulatory care facility providing a broad range of ambulatory, primary and preventive care services to the communities of lower Westchester County.

NewYork-Presbyterian continues to reach out to the community. In 2021, NewYork-Presbyterian and Iona University announced the establishment of the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences on the college’s Bronxville campus. NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester supports community programs aimed at improving the health and well-being of Westchester residents, like Bicycle Sundays on the Bronx River Parkway. The hospital also works with the Community Fund of Bronxville to offer free flu shots and Feeding Westchester to address food insecurity by providing healthy meals for at-risk families. Meanwhile, a collaboration with the Westchester Institute for Human Development helps young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through classes that teach life, work and communication skills.

Said Paul J. Dunphey, senior vice president and chief operating officer at NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester: “Westchester is an amazing place to live and work, and we are so pleased to provide the very best care and deepen our already strong ties to this community.”