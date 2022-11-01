Nuvance Health in pilot program focused on mild cognitive impairment

Nuvance Health has announced it will be among the first U.S. health systems to pilot a new remote monitoring technology for patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI).

MCI is an early stage of memory loss or other cognition problems, such as difficulty with language and thinking. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 12% to 18% of people ages 60 and older have MCI – and while it not a type of dementia, 10% to 15% of people with MCI eventually develop dementia every year.

According to Nuvance, the Neuroglee Connect pilot program is a virtual neurological specialty care initiative for clinical care teams to provide ongoing, personalized support for patients with MCI and caregivers from the comfort of their homes. There are currently no approved medications to treat MCI, and current guidelines state that regularly stimulating the brain and adopting healthy lifestyle habits can be supportive to patients with MCI.

“We care deeply about our patients with MCI and their caregivers, and understand how the diagnosis can be extremely worrisome,” said Dr. Paul Wright, senior vice president and system chairman of the Neuroscience Institute at Nuvance Health. “We are passionate about bringing them the latest care options and support, and in particular, leveraging digital innovations that they can access from the comfort and convenience of home. Nuvance Health’s neurologists will use a digital platform to remotely monitor patients and keep them mentally active with consistent and intense brain activities. Patients will use an iPad to participate in medically-tested activities to stimulate their brains.”

