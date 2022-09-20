Zeldin claims Hochul is too ‘scared’ to debate him

Gov. Kathy Hochul has insisted she will debate her Republican gubernatorial opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, after he claimed she was too “scared” to engage in that election year staple.

During a Monday press conference, Hochul was queried about debating Zeldin and replied, “I’ve said all along I will. I said that the first time I was asked months ago. That’s never been in question.”

Hochul comments followed a tweet put out by Zeldin on Monday that highlighted her lack of response to his calls for debates.

“It’s September 19 and mail-in ballots start going out in four days, but @KathyHochul still has not yet accepted ANY debate requests,” Zeldin said on Twitter. ““She wants people to find out where she stands AFTER they vote, but it doesn’t work like that. Come out, come out wherever you are #ScaredyKat!”

Zeldin is seeking multiple debates, while Hochul has yet to commit to a debate schedule. In her press conference, Hochul added her campaign would announce its debate schedule “by the end of the week.”