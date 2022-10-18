Zeldin and Hochul in tight race for NY governor

The race for governor of New York is much tighter than many people would have thought, given the recent history of Democratic Party dominance in the state.

With early voting due to take place in New York Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 and Election Day Nov. 8 rapidly approaching, a new poll by Quinnipiac University shows Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul with a 4% lead over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin. Hochul would get 50% of the vote while Zeldin receives 46%. That narrow margin puts Zeldin within striking distance of defeating Hochul, according to Quinnipiac’s Polling Analyst Mary Snow.

Zeldin has stepped up his campaign that casts Hochul as being soft on crime and it appears to be resonating with potential voters. Crime ranks first as an issue with 28% of likely voters followed by inflation at 20% and protecting democracy at 14%.

When broken out by party affiliation, 91% of the Democrats support Hochul while 8% are for Zeldin. Republicans support Zeldin by 92% compared with 7% for Hochul. Independents give Zeldin a 20% lead over Hochul, 57% to 37%.

While Hochul leads in New York City 59% to 37%, in the suburbs Zeldin receives 50% while Hochul receives 49%. Zeldin leads upstate 52% to 44%.

Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer holds a solid lead over Republican challenger Joe Pinion. Schumer, who is seeking his fifth term in the Senate, has 54% compared with 42% for Pinion, according to the Quinnipiac poll.