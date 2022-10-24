Yorktown awards garbage contract to Mahopac’s Competitive Carting

Yorktown’s municipal government has awarded a five-year garbage and recycling service contract to Competitive Carting of Mahopac.

The Town Board will pay Competitive Carting $3.5 million in 2023, with an escalating rate rising to $4 million in 2027. The contract also contains an option to extend the agreement for three years. Competitive Carting was identified by the Town Board as the lowest responsible bidder in the four-round bidding process.

“Our persistence paid off,” said Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater. “Our staff worked diligently to find ways to reduce costs while maintaining our current level of service. We knew the cost of the contract was going to increase for several reasons including the current economic conditions that our nation is facing, but the result was the best we could have hoped for.’’