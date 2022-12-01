Westchester funds mobile food pantry to serve Port Chester and Ossining

The Westchester County Department of Planning has allocated $287,500 for the purchase of a mobile food pantry to serve Port Chester and Ossining.

The department awarded Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to Caritas of Port Chester, a neighborhood soup kitchen and food pantry. Caritas will use the mobile food pantry for the home delivery of groceries, fresh produce and meals to Port Chester and Ossining residents who are unable to access a food pantry.

“Because of this grant provided by our Planning Department, residents who may be experiencing food insecurity, or who have difficulty accessing a pantry will have an easier time receiving the good, nutritious food they need,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer in a statement.

Photograph: (From left) Susan Weisman, Westchester County food security coordinator; Irma Arango, Caritas of Port Chester staff; Bill Cusano, executive director, Caritas of Port Chester (holding a turkey); Steve Shapiro, Caritas of Port Chester staff. Photograph courtesy of Westchester.gov