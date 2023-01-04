USPS: 91.6% of First-Class Mail was delivered on time in Q1 FY23

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has released its delivery data for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023, covering the period between Oct. 1 and Dec. 23, 2022.

According to the USPS, 91.6% of First-Class Mail was delivered on time against the USPS service standard, a decrease of 1.6 percentage points from the fiscal fourth quarter. The current data reflects a year over year increase of 1.8 percentage points compared to the same period in the FY22 peak holiday season.

The USPS also reported 94% of Marketing Mail was delivered on time against the USPS service standard, a slight decrease of 0.7 percentage points from the fiscal fourth quarter. The current data reflects a year over year increase of 2.3 percentage points compared to the same period in the FY22 peak holiday season.

Furthermore, 85.1% of Periodicals were delivered on time against the USPS service standard, a decrease of 1.7 percentage points from the fiscal fourth quarter. The current data reflects a year over year increase of 3.9 percentage points compared to the same period in the FY22 peak holiday season.

In a press statement, the USPS added that delivery was impacted in some local markets “due to industry-wide transportation disruptions caused by winter storms across the Midwest and the East Coast in late December. The Postal Service continues to restore service in these markets as quickly and as safely as possible.”