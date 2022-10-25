Two new polls give Lamont a double-digit lead over Stefanowski

Election Day is two weeks from today and a pair of new polls have Gov. Ned Lamont in a double-digit lead over his challenger Bob Stefanowski.

The Quinnipiac University poll has the Democratic incumbent leading his Republican rival in a 56% to 41% span; 1% of respondents said they were undecided and 2% declined to answer. The poll found women have a stronger preference for Lamont (64% favorable versus 33% unfavorable) while Stefanowski has a slightly stronger favorability with men (51% to 46%). The poll found roughly six in 10 voters had a favorable opinion of Lamont while Stefanowski had a roughly four in 10 favorability rating.

Separately, a new Emerson College Polling/WTNH/The Hill survey released this morning gave Lamont a 52% to 41% lead over Stefanowski, with 5% of respondents saying they were undecided. This poll also gave Lamont a higher favorability rating (56%) than Stefanowski (48%).