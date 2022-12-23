Tickets on sale for Gov. Lamont’s inaugural ball

Tickets are now available for the 2023 Connecticut Inaugural Ball that will celebrate the start of Gov. Ned Lamont’s second term.

The black-tie event will be held on Jan. 4 at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to midnight and entertainment will be provided by The Bacon Brothers band and DJ April Larkin.

Tickets can be purchased online at bushnell.org; general admission is $200 for those ages 30 and older and $100 for those under the age of 30.

Lamont and the state’s other constitutional officers will receive the oath of office during an inauguration ceremony that will be held earlier in the afternoon on the same day as the ball and is open to the public.