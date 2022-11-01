Teamsters sue Shelton over retirement contribution funding

The New England Teamsters and Trucking Industry Pension Fund announced that it has filed a lawsuit against the City of Shelton, stating that the municipal government has refused to fund retirement contributions for workers at a rate that is required under federal law.

According to the union, the contributions go toward the retirements of Teamsters Local 145 members employed by the city at the water pollution control facility. Those workers have been on the job without a contract since July 1, 2018. The union accused Mayor Mark Lauretti of unfair labor practices, stating there was at least one instance where he threatened city workers for seeking to join the union.

“It’s shameful that these hardworking men and women should have to worry about their retirement,” said Dennis Novak, secretary-treasurer for Local 145, in a press statement. “When the city fails to comply with federal law regarding pension obligations, it hurts not just these workers and their families, but the entire community.”

The lawsuit also seeks financial remedy for interest, liquidated damages and legal fees. Lauretti’s office has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.