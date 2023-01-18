Home Fairfield State Sen. Marilyn Moore makes second bid for Bridgeport mayoralty

State Sen. Marilyn Moore makes second bid for Bridgeport mayoralty

State Sen. Marilyn Moore is making a second run for Mayor of Bridgeport.

“By declaring my candidacy, I am responding to the thousands of people who voted for me in 2019,” said Moore in a statement. “For them and for my love of this great city I am going to fight for victory for all of us.”

Moore is a Democrat who represents the state’s 22nd Senate District, which covers all of Trumbull and portions of Bridgeport and Monroe. She has served in the state Senate since 2015. Four years ago, Moore’s pursuit of the Democratic nomination for mayor was a contentious endeavor – although she scored more votes in Election Day ballots, incumbent Joe Ganim won the nomination when absentee ballots were counted. Moore accused Ganim of voter fraud and unsuccessfully sought the mayoralty as a write-in candidate.

In running for mayor again, Moore accused Ganim of failing to ensure safety and stability in Connecticut’s most populous city.

“While crime and gun violence permeate our city, we have not experienced a commitment from this administration to provide a strategic plan,” she said. “While nearby towns are recovering financially and fancy buildings pop up downtown, our neighborhoods are getting poorer and seeing less and less economic opportunities. Bridgeport belongs to all the residents, not just any particular neighborhood. Promises and plans are just not enough – we need a visionary who can deliver.”

