Seven regional projects receive climate change mitigation grants

Phil Hall
Seven localities in the Westchester/Hudson Valley region were among the 25 municipalities receiving more than $11.6 million in the New York Department of Environmental Conservation’s Climate Smart Communities Grant program.

The grants are designed to help municipalities finance projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the ongoing impacts of climate change. In a statement, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the grants “help empower locally-driven, bold action to help meet New York’s ambitious climate goals while setting an example for other municipalities to follow.”

The local projects receiving state funds are:

• Village of Irvington – $1,136,000 for the Route 9 flood mitigation project
• Town of Kent – $45,000 for its bike and pedestrian improvement plan
• City of Kingston – $50,000 for its citywide refrigerant management program
• City of New Rochelle – $100,000 for an evaluation of policies for climate resilience
• Town of Putnam Valley – $40,000 for a government operations greenhouse gas inventory
• Sullivan County – $100,000 for a bicycle and pedestrian master plan
• Ulster County – $1,684,980 for its Golden Hill renewable energy project

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists.

