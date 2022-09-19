Sen. Murphy co-authors bill to combat Parkinson’s disease

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) has teamed with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) to introduce the National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act, which seeks to use federal resources to address the neurological disease Parkinson’s.

The bill seeks to create an advisory council comprising members of every federal agency that supports research, care, and services for Parkinson’s, plus caregivers, patients, and other non-federal experts. The council will ensure coordination among all federal entities with responsibility for managing, treating, and curing Parkinson’s disease. It will also evaluate all current federal programs related to Parkinson’s, write a national plan to prevent and cure Parkinson’s and to reduce the financial impact of the disease on patients and the federal government. The council will report annually to Congress on progress toward the plan’s goals.

Parkinson’s disease is the second most common – and fastest-growing – neurological disease globally with at least 60,000 new cases diagnosed every year. A companion bill has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Reps. Paul Tonko (D-NY) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL).

“Anyone living with Parkinson’s or caring for a loved one impacted by the disease knows just how devastating a diagnosis it can be,” said Murphy. “The National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act would create a comprehensive strategy to get us closer to a cure while also ensuring we do everything we can to help patients and their families access higher quality, more affordable care.”