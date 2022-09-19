Rockland County lifts water emergency restrictions

Rockland County has lifted the Modified Stage 2 Water Emergency that went into effect on Aug. 18.

County Executive Ed Day announced the water usage restrictions have been shifted from mandatory to voluntary after recent rainfall increased water levels in the Ramapo River and Lake DeForest Reservoir.

“I want to thank our residents and businesses for taking this water emergency seriously,” said Day. “Thanks to your diligent efforts, water usage is down 15%. While restrictions are no longer mandatory, we are still urging everyone to continue to keep water usage to a minimum.”