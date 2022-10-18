Ridgefield residents queried on giving Town Hall a four-day work week

The Town of Ridgefield is asking residents for their input on a proposal that would shift Town Hall operations to a four-day work week.

Under the proposal, Town Hall would be closed on Fridays and office hours would be extended beyond the current 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. range.

An online survey has been posted for residents to share their views. The town government did not explain why this proposal is being raised at this time or when it would take effect if a majority of residents approved the proposal.

Photo courtesy of Town of Ridgefield