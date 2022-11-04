President Biden to make campaign stop in Westchester

President Biden is planning to visit Westchester on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, for a campaign rally with Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer and other Democrats. Hochul is in a tight race with Rep. Lee Zeldin as she seeks a full four-year term as governor.

The event is planned to take place at Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers. A starting time of 5 p.m. is anticipated. President Biden is scheduled to fly from Wilmington, Delaware, to Westchester County Airport in the twin-engine jet used as Air Force One, rather than the larger modified Boeing 747.