Poll: Logan has slight edge over Hayes in 5th Congressional District race

Republican George Logan, a former state senator, has a one-point lead over incumbent Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes in the race for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District.

According to a poll released by WTNH/The Hill/Emerson College, Logan has a 48% to 47% lead over Hayes, with 4% undecided. The poll surveyed 500 likely voters from Oct. 19-21 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

Hayes was elected in 2018 and is in her second term. According to CT Mirror, the race has attracted nearly $7.2 million in outside spending, with excessive television advertising from both candidates and their political action committee supporters.

If Logan wins the election, he will be first Republican from Connecticut to serve in Congress since Chris Shays left office in January 2009.