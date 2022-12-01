Patricia Fox Reilly, former mayor of Mount Kisco, dies at 91

Patricia Fox Reilly, a nurse who became the mayor of Mount Kisco, passed away on Nov. 29 at the age of 91.

Reilly was born April 16, 1931, and was the daughter of J. Edward Fox, who has also served as Mount Kisco’s mayor. She earned a B.S. in nursing from New York University’s St. Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing and her master’s from Western Connecticut State University. She began working at Mount Kisco Hospital in 1951 but took time away from her career to raise her six children. When she returned to the workforce, she was a nurse-teacher and health services coordinator for the Bedford Central School District.

Reilly was a lifelong Mount Kisco resident and became involved in local politics, serving as a village trustee from 1994 to 1999 and as mayor from 1999 to 2003. She was actively involved in the leadership of local nonprofits, including a 48-year term as a board member of the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester.