Overtime at Connecticut state agencies up 11.3% for FYQ1

Connecticut’s state agencies spent $77.9 million on overtime in the first quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year (July 1 through Sept. 30), according to the legislature’s nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis.

According to a CT Mirror report, this level of spending is $7.9 million or 11.3% higher than agencies spent during the same three-month period during the prior fiscal year. The total does not include the University of Connecticut, which operates under a different payroll system.

During the 2021-22 fiscal year, Connecticut’s General Fund overtime spending increased by $26.1 million or 11.1%, resulting in a sum of $266 million.

However, five state departments – Children & Families, Correction, Developmental Services, Emergency Services and Public Protection, and Mental Health & Addicition Services – accounted for 92% of overtime spending during the fiscal year’s first quarter and during the two previous fiscal years.

“State workers are exhausted, working triple and even quadruple shifts just to keep the doors open,” said Drew Stoner, a spokeswoman for the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition.

Image: Mohamed Hassan / Pixabay