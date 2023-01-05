O’Neil sworn in to complete Molinaro’s county executive term

William F.X. O’Neil was sworn in as the eighth County Executive of Dutchess County.

O’Neil, who held the position of deputy county executive for the past 11 years, succeeds Marc

Molinaro, who resigned to take his seat as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for New York’s 19th District. O’Neil will serve the remainder of Molinaro’s term, which ends on Dec. 31; a general election for the position will be held on Nov. 7 for a new four-year term that will begin on Jan. 1, 2024.

At his swearing-in ceremony in Poughkeepsie, O’Neil said his priorities will include the design of and funding for the Youth Opportunity Union, the countywide youth center to be built in Poughkeepsie, and the construction and opening of the county’s Emergency Housing Facility.

“Our county is blessed to have such a talented government workforce and caring community stakeholders, and I look forward to continuing to foster collaborations between both that will benefit our friends and neighbors throughout Dutchess County,” he said.



Photo: Dutchess County’s government website