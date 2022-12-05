NY Health Commissioner Bassett to step down

Dr. Mary Bassett is stepping down after 13 months as New York’s health commissioner.

Bassett was appointed in September 2021 by Gov. Kathy Hochul. She previously served as New York City’s health commissioner from 2014 to 2018, stepping down to become was the director of the François-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. She will be returning to Harvard after her resignation becomes effective on New Year’s Day.

“I have tremendous admiration for the work our staff has done during a very difficult year responding to covid, mpox, polio and the day-to-day challenges of protecting New Yorkers’ health,” said Bassett in a statement. “I am leaving now so the next commissioner can have the chance to lead this great department for a full four-year term under the leadership of Gov. Hochul.”