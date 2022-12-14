Home Fairfield NY and CT reach agreements in CVS-Walgreens opioid crisis settlement

NY and CT reach agreements in CVS-Walgreens opioid crisis settlement

By
Phil Hall
-

New York Attorney General Letitia James and her Connecticut counterpart William Tong have announced their respective states are part of the $10.7 billion settlement with CVS and Walgreens regarding their roles in the opioid crisis.

Under the terms of the settlement, CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion. New York will receive approximately $458 million and Connecticut will receive about $127 million.

“In New York and across the nation, communities continue to mourn family, friends, and loved ones lost to the opioid crisis,” said James. “Though we cannot reverse the devastation, my fellow attorneys general and I are committed to holding those who allowed this epidemic to run rampant through our country to account. We have now recovered $2.5 billion for New York from opioids manufacturers and distributors, and with those funds we will continue to support and expand abatement, treatment, and prevention efforts statewide.”

“Our settlement mandates significant changes to their business practices, including court-ordered monitoring to ensure the checks and balances that should have been in place all along will now be aggressively enforced,” said Tong. “As with prior opioid settlement funds, Connecticut’s $127 million share from these agreements will be used to support opioid treatment and prevention, and to save lives in communities across Connecticut.”


