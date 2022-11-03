Norwalk hires LaToya Fernandez as its first DEI officer

The City of Norwalk has hired LaToya Fernandez as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) officer, a newly-created position.

Fernandez was previously the director of the Restorative Justice Project and Youth Speak Up at the Center for Children’s Advocacy in Hartford. In her new job, Fernandez will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic goals and activities and tasked with setting key equity performance objectives and operational indicators while identifying training opportunities to help educate employees and managers on how to achieve a more inclusive workforce.

“As a city, we are always striving to improve and fulfill our vision of becoming a more inclusive and equitable community,” said Mayor Harry Rilling in a statement. “I know her skill set will contribute meaningfully to the City of Norwalk, and I look forward to the progress we make.”