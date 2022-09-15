New survey finds significant holes in Americans’ civics knowledge

Less than half of U.S. adults (47%) could name all three branches of government and one in four (25%) could not name any, according to the 2022 Annenberg Constitution Day Civics Survey conducted by the Annenberg Public Policy Center.

This year’s survey of 1,113 adults also found pools of ignorance in citing each of the five freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment – for example, only 24% could name freedom of religion. But 51% incorrectly claimed that Facebook is required to let all Americans express themselves freely on its platform under the First Amendment.

When asked what it means when the Supreme Court rules 5-4 in a case, 55% correctly chose “the decision is the law and needs to be followed” while the wrong answers included “the decision is sent back to Congress for reconsideration” (16%) and “the decision is sent back to the federal court of appeals to be decided there” (16%), while 13% could not answer.

This year’s survey found significant declines from previous years, which the Annenberg Center attributed to a heavy public focus on government-related issues.

“When it comes to civics, knowledge is power,” said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania. “It’s troubling that so few know what rights we’re guaranteed by the First Amendment. We are unlikely to cherish, protect, and exercise rights if we don’t know that we have them.”