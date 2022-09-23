New grants to finance Connecticut’s small town infrastructure projects

Gov. Ned Lamont has approved $31.3 million in state grants for 77 small towns in Connecticut that will be used to complete infrastructure improvements.

The grants are provided through the Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP), a state program managed by the Office of Policy and Management (OPM) that allocates grants to small towns for economic development, community conservation and quality-of-life capital projects.

“Our small towns are part of what makes Connecticut such a great place to live and work and by partnering with them on these grants, the state can help get these infrastructure projects completed so these towns can continue to thrive, remain competitive, attract businesses, and improve the quality of life for our residents,” Lamont said in a press statement.

Within Fairfield County, the following localities received STEAP grants:

Brookfield: $500,000 in state funding is approved for the extension of the Brookfield Market Area Sewer System. This will be matched by $313,696.75 from the town.

Easton: $244,000 in state funding is approved for new pickleball and tennis courts. This will be matched by $61,000 from the town.

Fairfield: $500,000 in state funding is approved for sidewalk improvements. This will be matched by $111,298.60 from the town.

Monroe: $500,000 in state funding is approved for the reconstruction of Old Zoar Road. This will be matched by $300,000 from the town.

Redding: $203,856 in state funding is approved for the installation of a walking and fitness path. This will be matched by $69,564 from the town.

Shelton: $120,000 in state funding is approved for the installation of a walking path along the Housatonic River. This will be matched by $25,000 from the municipal government. Shelton is also receiving $120,000 in state funding is approved for the restoration of the Shelton Canal that will be matched by $30,000 from the municipal government.

Weston: $500,000 in state funding is approved for building renovations at the Weston Police Department. This will be matched by $264,926 from the town.

Westport: $250,000 in state funding is approved for the replacement of sidewalks near Green Farms School. This will be matched by $100,000 from the town.