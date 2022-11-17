New comptroller seeks more funds for essential worker bonus program

Comptroller-elect Sean Scanlon has called on the state legislature to increase funding to the Premium Pay program designed to compensate private sector essential workers for their output during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scanlon told a press conference in Hartford yesterday that the $30 million allocated for bonuses will create a bonus payment of only $233 per worker and not the $1,000 per worker envisioned by the program’s creators. Scanlon estimated an additional $122 million to fund the program in order to achieve the proposed $1,000 per worker bonus. The program does not offer bonuses to public sector workers, including police officers and firefighters.

However, CTNewsJunkie.com reported that Gov. Ned Lamont was noncommittal on Scanlon’s proposal while House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora referred to Scanlon’s as “reckless” and claimed it would “take $100 million of tax money and throw it into a program for people who don’t need the money.”