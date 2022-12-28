Home Fairfield New chairman named for Connecticut’s Social Equity Council

New chairman named for Connecticut’s Social Equity Council

By
Phil Hall
-

Gov. Ned Lamont has named Paul O. Robertson, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), to serve as chairman of the state’s Social Equity Council when the leadership position becomes vacant at the beginning of next year.

Robertson will succeed Andréa Comer, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP), as the council’s chairman. Comer plans to depart her job at DCP and her membership on the council to become chief of staff for Treasurer-elect Erick Russell when he takes the oath of office on Jan. 4.

“Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis program is at a pivotal time right now, and I appreciate the steps the Social Equity Council has taken to date to ensure that it is rolled out in an equitable manner as we envisioned when we enacted this law,” Lamont said in a press statement. “Paul will bring relevant experience and strong existing relationships with council members to his role as chair, and I thank him for agreeing to take on this leadership position.”

Previous articleYonkers project receives $100K environmental justice grant
Next articleReward offered for information on recent Connecticut mail carrier robberies
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here