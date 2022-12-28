New chairman named for Connecticut’s Social Equity Council

Gov. Ned Lamont has named Paul O. Robertson, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), to serve as chairman of the state’s Social Equity Council when the leadership position becomes vacant at the beginning of next year.

Robertson will succeed Andréa Comer, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP), as the council’s chairman. Comer plans to depart her job at DCP and her membership on the council to become chief of staff for Treasurer-elect Erick Russell when he takes the oath of office on Jan. 4.

“Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis program is at a pivotal time right now, and I appreciate the steps the Social Equity Council has taken to date to ensure that it is rolled out in an equitable manner as we envisioned when we enacted this law,” Lamont said in a press statement. “Paul will bring relevant experience and strong existing relationships with council members to his role as chair, and I thank him for agreeing to take on this leadership position.”