New Canaan to add grant writer’s job to town payroll

Municipal officials in New Canaan have created a new position for a grant writer to help the town gain state funds.

According to the NewCanaanite.com blog, the new position was created after municipal officials realized they were losing out on state grants that went to other localities – most notably in the recent round of Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP) grants.

“We had received information for different towns that are receiving state grants and we have many communities that are getting grants that we are not receiving,” said New Canaan Human Resources Director Cheryl Pickering Jones. “We do not have the staff on board to apply for a lot of these grants, whether it be public works, first responders, health and human services, and I think the town would do well to have a full-time grant writer.”

Pickering Jones said the town has drafted a job description while Selectman Nick Williams opined, “This position should pay for itself and then some if we are doing this right.”