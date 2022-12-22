Michelle Seagull to step down as consumer protection commissioner

Michelle Seagull has announced she will step down as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) early next year.

Seagull said she would exit DCP agency during the first quarter of 2023, although she did not give a specific date for her departure. She was appointed DCP commissioner Gov. Dannel P. Malloy in May 2017 and was re-nominated by Gov. Ned Lamont in January 2019. From 2011 until her appointment as commissioner, she served as the agency’s deputy commissioner. Prior to her government service, she was a partner at Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP, where her practice focused on issues related to unfair competition laws.

“The team at DCP is an incredibly dedicated, hardworking, and talented group of professionals who have risen to meet every challenge, whether that was pivoting to meet the needs of our licensees during a global pandemic, streamlining and modernizing our services to better serve consumers in a digital world, or developing and launching new industries in an efficient and fair manner,” Seagull said. “Our team has grown substantially, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have led such an important agency during this time.”