Latimer vetoes bill banning flavored tobacco, launches smoking cessation program

Westchester County Executive George Latimer vetoed the Board of Legislators’ recently approved bill that would have banned the sale of flavored tobacco products, and instead put forth his own proposal to curtail smoking.

The Board of Legislators approved the bill on Nov. 28 by an 11-6 vote, but is one vote shy of being able to override Latimer’s veto. Latimer explained in a statement that he could not support the bill because it was “vigorously opposed by a significant number of local African-American groups and leaders; Middle Eastern and Arab-American leaders; representatives of union organizations, all who assert their communities would be negatively impacted by banning these products.”

In its place, Latimer offered the “Westchester Tobacco Free Program,” a $3 million public education campaign that highlights the health hazards of tobacco use while offering assistance to help smokers kick their habit. The program will include grants to community-based nonprofits directly involved in tobacco-cessation efforts, and it will involve law enforcement agencies in ensuring there are no sales of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.

“Addiction to nicotine products has cut short numerous lives to lung disease, heart disease and related illnesses; has robbed otherwise healthy individuals of their good health; has robbed families of fathers, mothers, siblings and other loved ones prematurely,” said Latimer in a statement. “That is why we are tackling the issue head on with Westchester Tobacco Free, a robust education and enforcement program.”

Kent Sopris, president of the New York Association of Convenience Stores (NYACS), welcomed Latimer’s actions.

“Prohibition never works as public policy and this bill would have jeopardized small business owners without providing any substantive health benefit,” Sopris said. “Westchester County currently has the lowest smoking rate in the entire state. By keeping the focus on education and enforcement the county can continue to build on this success. NYACS and its members are ready to assist the county in these efforts.”