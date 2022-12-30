Home Government Latimer encourages Westchester residents to participate in county boards and commissions

Phil Hall
Westchester County Executive George Latimer is calling on residents to consider participating in a Westchester County Advisory Board or Commission during 2023.

“Participation on a board or commission is one of the most effective steps citizens can take in becoming an active voice in their county government,” said Latimer in a statement. “What we’ve tried to do over the course of time is to identify people that have a specific talent or ability, and bring them into the administration to complement the members who are already here working with us. If you have an interest in any of our advisory boards or commissions, I encourage you to find out more or apply today.”

Latimer’s office published a list of the county’s boards and commissions, along with a description of participatory responsibilities, vacancies and applications.

