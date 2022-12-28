Home Fairfield Lamont to forego salary in his second term as governor

Lamont to forego salary in his second term as governor

By
Phil Hall
-

Gov. Ned Lamont has announced he will not accept a salary when he continues in his second term.

The governor’s annual salary is $226,711. However, Lamont – whose gross adjusted income for three of his four years in office totaled nearly $26 million – has opted to work gratis.

“Just as he did during his first four-year term, Governor Ned Lamont has chosen to continue declining a salary from the state when he begins his second term early next year,” said Anthony Anthony, Lamont’s director of communications. “The governor is grateful for the trust the people of Connecticut have given to him and he looks forward to the start of a new term.”

Lamont will be sworn in for his second term on Jan. 4.

Previous articleU.S. and world news for Dec. 28
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here