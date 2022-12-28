Lamont to forego salary in his second term as governor

Gov. Ned Lamont has announced he will not accept a salary when he continues in his second term.

The governor’s annual salary is $226,711. However, Lamont – whose gross adjusted income for three of his four years in office totaled nearly $26 million – has opted to work gratis.

“Just as he did during his first four-year term, Governor Ned Lamont has chosen to continue declining a salary from the state when he begins his second term early next year,” said Anthony Anthony, Lamont’s director of communications. “The governor is grateful for the trust the people of Connecticut have given to him and he looks forward to the start of a new term.”

Lamont will be sworn in for his second term on Jan. 4.