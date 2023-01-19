Home Fairfield Lamont proposes restoring the pass-through entity tax

Lamont proposes restoring the pass-through entity tax

By
Phil Hall
-

Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled first legislative proposal of the year, which includes restoring Connecticut’s pass-through entity tax credit to its original, revenue-neutral level of 93.01%.

During a press conference in Hartford, Lamont said the restoration of the pass-through entity tax credit could impact as many as 123,000 businesses by saving them as much as $60 million a year collectively. The tax credit is designed to help small business owners avoid federal deduction limits. Connecticut was the first state to implement this mechanism in 2018, which was later reduced by roughly 5%.

Lamont also pledged to introduce a proposal enabling small business owners to claim a larger credit on their personal returns. The proposals will be included in the governor’s fiscal years 2024 and 2025 budget proposal, which will be presented to the Connecticut General Assembly in February.

“It’s been a renaissance for small business over the last couple of years,” Lamont said. “We got to keep that going. These changes we are proposing will help small businesses in Connecticut save money, which they can use to reinvest back into their establishments to support their continued growth and the development of new jobs.”

Previous articleNew Canaan’s selectmen approve $1M purchase of downtown house
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here